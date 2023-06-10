Irish rugby star Garry Ringrose marries longtime love Ellen Beirne

Irish rugby star Garry Ringrose has married his longtime love Ellen Beirne.

The sports star’s teammate Joey Carbery and his wife Robyn Flanagan were in attendance at the summer ceremony.

Robyn shared a sweet video of the newly weds making their entrance into their reception.

She captioned the clip: “The beautiful new Mr and Mrs Ringrose”.

Garry and Ellen tied the knot in Virginia Park Lodge in Co.Cavan earlier this week.

It’s been an incredible busy few weeks for weddings in the world of Irish rugby.

Conor Murray married his longterm love Joanna Cooper in the Algarve on Monday, while Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan wed in Marbella, Spain, last weekend.

Meanwhile, Dave Kearney married Becca Mehigan in a lavish second ceremony on Friday.

