Irish rugby star Joey Carbery marries longtime love Robyn Flanagan in lavish second wedding

Joey Carbery has married his longtime love Robyn Flanagan for a second time.

The couple officially exchanged vows at Dublin’s City Hall last month.

They have since celebrated their nuptials with a lavish second wedding in Marbella, Spain.

Joey and Robyn tied the knot on Thursday in front of family and close friends – including some well-known faces in Irish rugby.

Among those in attendance were Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet, and Peter and Jessica O’Mahony.

On Friday, Robyn shared the first photo from their special day.

It shows the couple kiss in front of a stunning Marbella backdrop.

Robyn looked elegant in her strapless bridal gown, which featured a statement bow on the back.

Meanwhile, Joey looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Joey popped the question to his longtime love while on a romantic trip to New York back in 2021.

