Rob Kearney and fiancée Jess Redden set for big move to Australia

The rugby player has signed a new contract with an Australian club

Rob Kearney and his fiancée Jess Redden are set to move Down Under, as the rugby player has signed a one-year contract with Australian club Western Force.

The sports star recently ended his 15-year career playing for Leinster, and now he’s making the move to Perth.

Confirming his new signing, Rob said in a statement: “I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year’s campaign.”

“I hope to add value both on and off the field that complements the high ambition of the club.”

“I’m particularly excited to immerse myself in a new performance environment and to play both with and against some of the best players and teams in the southern hemisphere,” he continued.

“I look forward to moving to Western Australia to begin building relationships with my new team-mates and coaches alike and to meet the ever-growing Western Force fanbase, which also includes a strong Irish contingent.”

Rob’s longterm love Jess is expected to join him in Perth, as the couple are currently in the process of planning their wedding.

The rugby star announced his engagement to the model on New Year’s Eve last year, after five years together.

View this post on Instagram Happy NYE from me and my hubby to be ❤️💍🥂 A post shared by jessredden (@jessredden1) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:13am PST

