I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here under threat as Wales hit with new lockdown restrictions

The popular show was forced to relocate from the Australian jungle due to the coronavirus pandemic

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here under threat as Wales...

The upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here is at risk, after new lockdown restrictions were announced for Wales.

The popular ITV series will be filmed in Gwrych Castle in Conwy later this year, instead of the show’s usual location of the Australian jungle – in order to restrict travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Welsh government have now announced new guidelines starting Thursday for four councils in North Wales -including Conwy – suspending people from different households meeting.

According to the official government website, “people will no longer be able to form, or be in, an extended household (sometimes called a bubble)”.

The guidelines also ban “meeting indoors with anyone who is not part of your household (people you live with) is not allowed at the moment”, with locals unable to leave their areas without “reasonable excuse” – such as work or education.

An ITV spokesman told The Sun: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols.”

The camp is due to be located on the grounds of Gwrych Castle, which is reportedly haunted by several spooky spirits.

The series is expected to begin sometime in November, and a host of well-known faces have already been tipped to appear on the show – including Strictly pro-dancer AJ Pritchard, former England footballer John Barnes, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

