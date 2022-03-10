Richard Chambers announces launch of brand new podcast with Zara King and Gavan Reilly

Richard Chambers has announced the launch of a brand new podcast with Zara King and Gavan Reilly.

The Group Chat will premiere later this month, and will see the Irish journalists breakdown of the biggest news stories of the week.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Richard wrote: “🚨 #BREAKING 🚨 We’re VERY excited to FINALLY announce… We are launching a podcast @virginmedianewsireland 🎙”

“@zaraking.news @gavreilly and I will bring you #TheGroupChat 🎧 every week. It will be a breakdown of the biggest news stories of the week with an insight into what’s actually happening behind those headlines,” he explained.

“It’ll also be a chance to answer some of your key questions about the stories and how they affect your daily life. The #Podcast will be available on @spotifyuk & @applepodcasts but the full video will also be available on @youtube.”

“Season ONE | Coming Soon : Ep 1 | Thursday | March 25th.”