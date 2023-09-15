Popular Virgin Media Television stars join the line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Tommy Bowe, Karen Koster and Martin King have joined the line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland.

Tommy co-hosts Ireland AM from Monday to Thursday alongside Muireann O’Connell and Alan Hughes, while Martin co-hosts from Friday to Sunday alongside Katja Mia and Elaine Crowley.

Meanwhile, Karen Koster co-hosts The Six O’Clock Show alongside Greg O’Shea from Monday to Thursday.

The once-off special will air on Virgin Media One on Wednesday, September 20 at 9pm.

The show will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.

TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Kerry Katona and Alison Spittle, and Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt have all been confirmed for the line-up so far.