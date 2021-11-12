Popular Irish actor to star in upcoming season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Colm Meaney will make a cameo in the upcoming season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Season 15 of the popular sitcom will see the gang travel to Ireland on vacation, where Charlie (Charlie Day) strikes up a friendship with Colm’s character.

The Dublin native appears in the trailer for the new season, in which Charlie describes his character as the “Irish version” of him.

The cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia filmed episodes of the sitcom in Ireland earlier this year.

At the time, cast members including Rob McElhenney, Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olsen, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day posted photos of themselves on location.

The synopsis for season 15 of the sitcom reads: “In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world.”

“The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual.”

“Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.”

Season 15 will premiere on FX in the US on December 1st.