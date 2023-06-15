Popular comedian tipped to co-host Rose of Tralee with Dáithí Ó Sé

Deirdre O’Kane is tipped to co-host Rose of Tralee with Dáithí Ó Sé.

A source previously claimed “RTÉ wants to inject new life and blood” into the long-running festival – which includes a presenter shake-up.

Dáithí has fronted the show since 2010.

According to BoyleSports, Deirdre is tipped to co-host with Dáithí, with odds at 4/1.

Elsewhere, Jennifer Zamparelli has odds at 6/1, while Doireann Garrihy and Anna Geary tied as third favourite to join Dáithí in Tralee, with odds at 7/1.

A source previously told RSVP magazine: “This year will be very different on The Rose of Tralee. Dáithí will be back as normal because it wouldn’t be the same without him but he will be getting a co-host.”

“RTÉ wants to inject new life and blood into the long-running festival and adding some female energy to it seems to be what will work,” the source continued.

“There have been big changes since Alan Tyler, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, joined RTÉ.”

“The Dancing with the Stars and Ireland’s Fittest Family teams were changed up this year. Patrick Kielty took over from Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.”

“Doireann Garrihy joined Jennifer Zamparelli on DWTS and impressed so it is no surprise she is in the mix, Kathryn Thomas is an audience favourite and Anna Daly has been getting steady work with RTÉ since leaving Virgin Media’s Ireland AM.”