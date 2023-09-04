Police launch investigation after alleged assault on Roy Keane at Arsenal match

The Metropolitan Police are investigating an alleged assault at the Emirates Stadium during the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match on Sunday.

According to reports, former United captain Roy Keane was the victim of the alleged attack.

It’s understood the 52-year-old was on his way to do his post-match analysis for Sky Sports when the alleged incident occurred.

According to Mail Sport, the Cork native was confronted by a man at the top of the West Stand as he was waiting for a lift to take him down to the pitchside area.

The man allegedly attempted to headbutt Keane, and hit the former footballer on the chest and chin.

Footage circulating on social media on Sunday night showed Roy and fellow Sky Sports pundits Micah Richards involved in an altercation with an individual.

Micah appeared to be grappling with a man to restrain him, and Sky Sports have confirmed he was trying to “defuse” the situation.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

The Metropolitan Police also said in a statement: “Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday 3 September.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

A statement from Arsenal added: “We are aware of an incident that took place during our match against Manchester United on Sunday,”

“The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully co-operating with their enquiries.”