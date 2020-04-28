Pippa O’Connor announces incredible giveaway to raise money for charity

Pippa O’Connor has announced details of an incredible giveaway to raise money for charity.
The mum-of-two has encouraged her followers to donate to Childline, to be in with a chance of winning a two-night stay at The Europe Hotel & Resort in Killarney.
In a video posted on her feed, Pippa said: “Hi everyone, I want to share something really important with you all, I’m hoping you can help me out and I’ll be giving back to one lucky person at the end of this as well.”
“So today I am helping to raise funds for Childline, since the lockdown they have experience a huge 30% increase in calls from children right here in Ireland…”
A quiet Mother’s Day with my 3❤️ counting our blessings that we are together & well. I know it feels strange & I feel sad for all the people who can’t see their mums today, I’m sad for the mums that are spending today alone.. but we all know it’s for the best and keep remembering ‘this too shall pass’ (we just need to listen to what we’re being asked to do) .. thinking of my own Mum (and all the Mums in heaven) .. wishing I could even have a little chat❤️ .. wishing you all a peaceful Sunday & sending everyone lots of love & positivity. Xx #happymothersday
“It is so sad to think that so many children just do not feel safe in their own homes. At the moment they have no escapism, they can’t even go to school.”
“Child abuse does not stop in a pandemic, if anything it is worse, so I am please asking for your help.”
“As a mum myself to two little boys, I can’t even imagine them not feeling safe or secure in their own home, it’s just no fair. So we can help.”
❤️Giveaway❤️ WIN a 2 night stay in the gorgeous 5* @theeuropehotelandresort Today I’m helping to raise funds for @ispcc_childline .. I’m asking if you can please spare €4 to text CHILDHOOD to 50300… To Enter just Screenshot your donation to your story and tag @pipsy_pie @theeuropehotelandresort #NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver I’ll announce a winner tomorrow (and I’ll also send you out a box of goodies to keep you pampered through the lockdown❤️)
Pippa then encouraged her followers to text CHILDHOOD to 50300 to donate €4 to Childline.
Pippa added: “To Enter just Screenshot your donation to your story and tag @pipsy_pie @theeuropehotelandresort #NeverGiveUpOnAChildEver.”
“I’ll announce a winner tomorrow (and I’ll also send you out a box of goodies to keep you pampered through the lockdown❤️)