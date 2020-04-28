The singer is writing new music about getting to know someone online

Niall Horan opens up about online dating during the coronavirus pandemic

Niall Horan has opened up about dating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish singer is currently self-isolating at his apartment in London, and has been writing some new music inspired by online dating during lockdown.

“I’m writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis,” he told The Guardian.

“Usually, say you went to a bar for a date, you’re probably drunk after five drinks and you forget everything you’ve learned about them.”

“Now, you actually have time to ask questions,” he said.

Niall, who has previously been spotted on celebrity dating app Raya, added: “There are no romances as of yet, but I wouldn’t mind if they started to blossom…”

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: