Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu mansion burgled by man who ‘defecated in his neighbour’s garden’

Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu mansion was burgled this week.

According to a rep for the Irish actor, the suspect urinated and defecated in Pierce’s neighbour’s garden, before going onto his property.

The man then used the James Bond star’s outdoor shower, before he was escorted off the property by staff.

He was then detained by police and taken into custody.

It’s not clear if Pierce, 70, or his wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, were home at the time of the incident.

This is not the first time someone trespassed on the couple’s Malibu estate.

Last year, Pierce reportedly filed a restraining order against a woman who he claimed was harassing him and his family.

According to the LA Times, the Meath native accused the 55-year-old suspect of parking in front of his house and stalking him, his family and guests.