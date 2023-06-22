Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu mansion burgled by man who ‘defecated in his neighbour’s garden’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu mansion was burgled this week.

According to a rep for the Irish actor, the suspect urinated and defecated in Pierce’s neighbour’s garden, before going onto his property.

The man then used the James Bond star’s outdoor shower, before he was escorted off the property by staff.

He was then detained by police and taken into custody.

It’s not clear if Pierce, 70, or his wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, were home at the time of the incident.

This is not the first time someone trespassed on the couple’s Malibu estate.

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely | INSTAGRAM

Last year, Pierce reportedly filed a restraining order against a woman who he claimed was harassing him and his family.

According to the LA Times, the Meath native accused the 55-year-old suspect of parking in front of his house and stalking him, his family and guests.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us