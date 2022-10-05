Pierce Brosnan granted emergency restraining order against alleged stalker

Pierce Brosnan has been granted an emergency restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The woman has allegedly been living in a car outside the Irish actor’s Malibu home.

In legal documents seen by Blast, Pierce said the 55-year-old woman “has been stalking me any my family”.

The Mamma Mia star asked a judge for protection for himself, his wife Keely, 59, and their two sons – Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21.

Pierce told the court that he called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department twice to have the woman removed, but the officers were unable to arrest her for staying outside his home.

The actor claimed the woman told him that she needed $1,500 for new tyres and gave him a drawing she did of him.

The actor said: “She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house. She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me.”

An LA judge granted the actor an emergency restraining order, telling the alleged stalker that she can’t contact him “directly or indirectly,” or harass him in any way.

The 55-year-old was also ordered to stay 400 yards away from his home, and any job or school connected to his children.

Another court hearing has been set for late this month, where Pierce will apply for a restraining order lasting between three and five years.