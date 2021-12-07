Picture This share update on Killarney gigs following new Covid-19 restrictions

Picture This have shared an update on their Killarney gigs following the new Covid-19 restrictions.

A number of new restrictions have come into place today, and will remain in effect until January 9, 2022.

This includes indoor entertainment, including gigs and theatre events, being limited to 50 per cent capacity. Events must be fully seated, and the same rules will apply for sporting events.

Irish band Picture This, who are due to play four nights in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney, Co. Kerry next week, took to Instagram today to confirm their gigs will still be going ahead but with some changes.

They said: “Hey everybody. So the great news is that our shows next week in Killarney are happening. We’re going to play two shows a night, fully seated. One will be at 8pm, one will be at 10pm. You will get an email of your time slot and then just show up at that time and enjoy the shows.”

“It does mean we will have to refund some people so if you are one of those people who are being refunded, don’t worry, you’ll be getting a free ticket to a very special Picture This concert next year.”