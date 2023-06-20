PICS: Una Healy steps out in style at Royal Ascot

Una Healy stepped out in style at Royal Ascot today.

The Saturdays star wowed in a Frankie Dettori themed hat, commissioned by bookmakers Ladbrokes to celebrate the superstar jockey’s final royal meeting.

The hat features a golden figurine of Frankie Dettori performing his signature flying dismount, while the pink and green colours pay tribute to his time as a jockey for Juddmonte.

Ladbrokes commissioned couture milliner Ilda Di Vico to design the hat which took several weeks to create by hand.

Una Healy says: “Hats off to Ladbrokes and Ilda Di Vico for my beautiful headpiece.”

“Frankie Dettori has given us some many amazing moments throughout his career, and I really wanted to pay homage to him ahead of his last ever Royal Ascot and this gorgeous hat certainly does that. It’s a real crowd-pleaser!”

Nicola McGeady from Ladbrokes says: “Our Frankie Dettori themed hat combines the best bits of a day out at Royal Ascot and Frankie Dettori’s illustrious career.”

“There’s always a lot of competition in the style stakes, but with Ilda’s unique creation, this hat is definitely a winner.”

Milliner Ilda Di Vico explained the design: “Royal Ascot is about the racing and the hats. I really enjoyed the creative challenge set by Ladbrokes.”

“Frankie Dettori’s glorious career was the perfect inspiration for this headpiece and I hope it’s a fitting tribute to a sporting great.”

