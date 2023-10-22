Paul Mescal ‘looking for love’ as he ‘signs up’ to dating app

Paul Mescal is reportedly on the lookout for love.

Now, sources have told The UK Mirror that Paul was seen scrolling on an undisclosed dating app.

An insider told the publication: “Paul, like many other actors, has a mad schedule which can make getting to know people hard.”

“The great thing about apps is that you can chat to people wherever you are.”

It comes after Paul’s split from American singer Phoebe.

The former couple started dating in 2020, and were rumoured to be engaged early last year.

However, Phoebe sparked split speculation in December when she was spotted “flirting” with comedian Bo Burnham at Kate Berlant’s one-woman comedy show.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in January, Paul admitted he wants to keep his relationship status private going forward.

The 27-year-old, who hails from Maynooth, explained: “I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever—that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do.”

“When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f**k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s going on.’”

“But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me. It’s like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, ‘I’ve said what I need to say. And then it’s just Twitter fodder.”