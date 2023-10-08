Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan send fans into a frenzy with sweet new snaps

Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan have sent fans into a frenzy with sweet new snaps.

The Irish actors, who will star alongside each other in the upcoming film Foe, met up to watch the Ireland vs Scotland rugby world cup game on Saturday.

The Normal People star and the Little Women actress wore Ireland t-shirts and posed for a photo with their thumbs up, as they cheered on the boys in green.

Saoirse’s t-shirt had ‘Sláinte motherf****r’ written on it, while Paul’s featured a green shamrock with the phrase ‘Feeling lucky?’ printed on the front.

The photos, which were shared to Paul’s private Instagram account, have since gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

It comes ahead of the release of Foe, which is based on the novel by Iain Reid.

“We're genuine friends; we're not Hollywood friends.” — Saoirse Ronan on Paul Mescal pic.twitter.com/gOtPGuijVA — saoirse ronan files (@saoirsefiles) October 7, 2023

The film’s synopsis reads: “Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world.”

“Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal.” Foe has been described as a “taut, sensual, psychological mind-bender” set in the near future where corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet. The movie was filmed in Australia last year, and is set for release in Ireland on October 20th.