Normal People viewers reveal they had to turn on SUBTITLES to understand the Irish accents

The series features thick Irish accents from Dublin and Sligo

Normal People viewers reveal they had to turn on SUBTITLES to understand...

Normal People viewers have admitted they had to switch on subtitles while watching the show, to understand the Irish accents.

The popular Irish drama has received fantastic reviews worldwide, ever since it premiered earlier this month.

However, it appears some fans of the show have been finding it difficult to understand the characters, due to their thick Irish accents.

The love story between Connell and Marianne, played by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is set in Sligo and Dublin.

One viewer tweeted: “I am finally starting Normal People because I found subtitles.”

“I’m watching Normal People and had to turn on subtitles,” another penned.

“There are only six types of people in the world and I’m the kind that watches Normal People with the English subtitles on,” another fan commented.

There are only six types of people in the world and I’m the kind that watches “Normal People” with the English subtitles on. — Peter Duchan (@pduchan) May 19, 2020

i have to put on subtitles for normal people not because of the accents but because they’re too hot i forget to listen to the words — Delilah (@DelilahSilb) May 12, 2020

Some viewers also joked that they had to turn on subtitles, as they were getting too distracted by the show’s racy sex scenes.

“I have to put on subtitles for normal people not because of the accents but because they’re too hot I forget to listen to the words,” one user confessed.

The news comes after Katy Perry recently revealed that she’s a fan of the Irish drama.

Normal People has also been praised by a number of high-profile celebs – including Kourtney Kardashian, James Corden and Jodie Comer, to name a few.

