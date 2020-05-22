Kourtney Kardashian and James Corden have already praised the Irish drama

ANOTHER major celebrity has revealed they’re a fan of Normal People

Katy Perry is the latest celebrity to share her love for Irish drama, Normal People.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, took to Twitter last night to poke fun at the show’s raunchy sex scenes.

“The show should be renamed: ‘We Have Much More Sex Than NORMAL PEOPLE’,” she tweeted.

The singer’s tweet earned over 23K likes on the social media platform, and fans were delighted to hear Katy is watching the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel.

“YASSS YOU’RE WATCHING IT,” one user wrote.

“You should be the shows creative director,” another penned.

“BAHAHAHAH THIS I WHY I LOVE YOU,” another fan added.

The 12-part drama has already been praised by a number of high-profile celebs – including Kourtney Kardashian, James Corden and Jodie Comer, to name a few.

Katy’s tweet comes after the show’s producers were forced to contact Pornhub, after sex scenes from the drama appeared on the website.

According to Variety, a 22-minute compilation of the show’s racy sex scenes was shared on the adult website last week, but the video has since been taken down after a removal request was issued.

Executive producer of the series, Ed Guiney, told the website: “We’re hugely disappointed that excerpts from the series of Normal People have been used in this way.”

“It’s both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it’s deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team.”

“We have taken appropriate steps to require that the content be removed from the platform with immediate effect,” he added.

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received rave reviews since it premiered earlier this month.

However, the show’s intimate sex scenes have been a hot topic as of late – and they even caused a massive debate on RTÉ’s Liveline.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The last two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One next Tuesday at 10.15pm. The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

