Normal People leads the TV Choice Awards nominations

Normal People has scooped three nominations at this year’s TV Choice Awards in the UK.

The series, adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, has been nominated for Best New Drama, and Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have both received Best Actor/Best Actress nods.

Paul will go up against Martin Clunes (Doc Martin), Stephen McGann (Call the Midwife) and David Tennant (Deadwater Fell) in the Best Actor category.

Meanwhile, Daisy is nominated alongside Brenda Blethyn (Vera), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Michelle Keegan (Our Girl).

The TV Choice Awards are voted for by the public, and viewers can cast their votes here until midnight on July 17.

The awards are scheduled to take place on September 9.

