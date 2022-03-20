Nicola Coughlan explains why she has taken a step back from social media

Nicola Coughlan has explained why she has taken a step back from social media.

The Irish actress shot to international fame in December 2020 following the release of the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton.

Speaking ahead of the release of the show’s second season, the Galway native admitted her approach to social media has “definitely changed” over the past few months.

She told the Sunday Independent’s Life Magazine: “I think there’s a multitude of reasons for [why my approach to social media has changed].”

“It’s such a polarising place — you’re either the best person in the world or the worst person in the world. And I began to see people who I had admired start listening to that.”

“That’s really dangerous, because you are drinking your own Kool-Aid, and you need to step away. That put a real distaste in my mouth.”

The Derry Girls star continued: “Also, I started to realise, as more people follow you, what you put out there has weight, whether you want it to or not.”

“It doesn’t mean that you are in any way intelligent or have an important opinion, it’s just that people will write about it.”

“It just doesn’t appeal any more. I think people get so wrapped up in it. Like, what are all these hot takes doing?”

It comes after Nicola hit back at body-shaming trolls in a candid Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of herself ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live back in January, the 35-year-old wrote: “Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me.”

“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”

“If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly ❤️” Nicola added.

“Anyways here’s a pic of me in my hotel in NY about to go to SNL, it’s unrelated to this post but delighted with my hair in it.”