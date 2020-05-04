This is SO sweet

Nicky Byrne pays sweet tribute to wife Georgina on her birthday

Nicky Byrne paid an adorable tribute to his wife Georgina on her birthday.

The Malahide native has turned 41 today and celebrated the milestone in lockdown with her family.

Dancing With The Stars hostNicky took to Twitter and shared a touching tribute on her special day, alongside a number of gorgeous photos.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife,” he wrote.

The Westlife star also shared a sweet tribute on his Instagram page. And friends and family were quick to send Georgina best wishes through the social media post.

“Happy birthday,” former Irish soccer player Robbie Keane penned.

“Happy birthday Georgina have a lovely day,” one follower commented.

“Happy birthday G! You’re so beautiful🖤🖤,” another added.

The birthday celebrations came after Nicky recently praised Georgina for homeschooling their children.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast we are talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship – as they confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through alk the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes. And the girls go through Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce filings.