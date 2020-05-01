Nicky Byrne pays touching tribute to wife Georgina Ahern for homeschooling children

'I would've expelled them on the first day'

Nicky Byrne has paid a touching tribute to his wife Georgina Ahern for homeschooling their children.

The Westlife star married his childhood sweetheart in 2003 after he met her they were just 12 years old.

Nicky Byrne spoke Seán O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Seán O’Rourke about his Georgina homeschooling their twin boys Rocco and Jay.

“Georgina has been brilliant with homeschooling the boys because I would’ve expelled them on the first day!” he admitted.

The Dancing With The Stars presenter thanked the frontline workers for their continuous hard work.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to pay tribute to all of our front liners and all the doctors and nurses because what a serious job they’re doing at the moment,” he stated.

Nicky proceeded to say that he is enjoying the “simple things in life.”

“Making coffee at home has been brilliant,” he remarked.

“I’m becoming a coffee connoisseur, enjoying that.”

“I’ve planted flowers in the garden last week with Gia, my six-year-old daughter.”

The interview came after Westlife were forced to reschedule their Páirc Uí Chaoibh for next year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

