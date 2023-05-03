Niall Horan reveals his biggest dating icks and red flag

Niall Horan has revealed his biggest dating icks and red flag.

The former One Direction star, who has been dating Amelia Woolley since May 2020, appeared on the latest episode of the Hold My Drink podcast with Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly.

During the episode, Ellie asked the Mullingar native: “What is your biggest ick?”

Niall replied: “I think the biggest one for me is sense of humour. You have to have a matching sense of humour or it will never work. You have to be on the same wavelength.”

Charleen chimed in and said she hates when people are “rude to waiters”, and Niall agreed: “[Rudeness] is a big [ick for me] too.”

When asked what he thinks the biggest red flags when it comes to dating are, the singer said: “If your mates don’t like the person. Because they have to hang out with them too.”

Niall has been dating English beauty Amelia since May 2020, but the couple have kept their romance out of the limelight.

Amelia is from Birmingham but based in London, and works as a commercial assistant for luxury shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood. Before meeting Amelia, Niall was in a relationship with American singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld – but the pair split at the end of 2018.