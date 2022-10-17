Missy Keating shares snaps from ’emotional’ trip to Dublin ahead of move to Australia

Missy Keating has shared snaps from her “emotional” trip to Dublin, ahead of her move to Australia.

The model exclusively revealed to Goss.ie earlier this year her plans to relocate to Sydney to pursue a career in acting.

Missy will be jetting off in two weeks time, and paid a visit to her family and friends in Dublin before the move.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share snaps from the trip, including a sweet photo of her with her mum Yvonne Connolly.

Missy captioned the post: “An emotional last trip to Dublin🥹 2 weeks until I head to the land of Aus.”

“Goodbyes are never easy but so excited for a new chapter. Love you all❤️”

Yvonne took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps of her daughter.

She wrote: “Before Missy moves on to the next chapter in her life we got to spend the most beautiful weekend with her ,friends and family to say our goodbyes before she goes back to London ,to get ready for her big move to Australia. !!”

“You wanted this for so long Missy. What an adventure. We will miss you so much but I’m also SO excited for you. You are a formidable, fabulous, fierce woman and will no doubt make the most of the opportunities that come your way. I love you @missyykeating ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

