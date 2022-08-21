Miss Munster Ivanna McMahon crowned Miss Ireland 2022

Miss Munster Ivanna McMahon has been crowned Miss Ireland 2022.

There were 36 contestants vying for this year’s Miss Ireland title.

The Miss Ireland 2022 ceremony took place at the Royal Theatre in Castlebar, Mayo on Saturday, August 20.

Ivanna, who is from Ennis, Co. Clare, studied medicine at University College Cork and is currently working in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The 27-year-old is a musician, enjoys the gym, walks on the beach, and loves to travel.

Ivanna will compete in the 71st Miss World Pageant in December, which will be held in Puerto Rico.

Jasmine Gerhardt, Miss Dublin Central was first runner up in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition, while Miss Dublin Katie O’Connor was second runner up.

The 37 finalists were put through their paces over the last three months – testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media.

Each finalist was also tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.