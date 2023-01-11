Melanie Murphy announces the birth of her second child

Melanie Murphy has announced the birth of her second child.

The Irish YouTuber, who announced her pregnancy last June, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on January 4.

Sharing the news on Instagram this morning, she wrote: “Our baby girl was born on January 4th, a whopping 9lb 14oz (the scans were WAY off haha!) and I’ve been on the high of a lifetime ever since. She is so beyond adored.”

Melanie continued: “I was afraid I’d never be capable of loving another child as much as I love my son … how wrong I was! 🥹 This tiny human is perfection. I’m obsessed. I keep crying just looking at her! Smelling her! 💖 (Shite and puke aside 😂) … newborns are real life magic ✨”

“I got to experience the most empowering, healing birth at the Rotunda hospital, with the LOVELIEST midwife who I cannot thank enough for supporting me and my birth preferences. Most of you know that I desperately wanted to have a normal physiologic birth (spontaneous onset and progression of labour) so that I’d feel well postpartum …”

“Postpartum is TOUGH anyway and I found it especially tough after my first birth because of interventions leaving me with a major haemorrhage and severe tearing to recover from.”

“Adjusting to ‘the fourth trimester’ while feeling like you’ve been run over isn’t something I’d wish on anyone. I fully believed physiologic birth was possible in a hospital setting, and it IS! How I felt post-birth this time vs last time … night and day 🤯”

“My labour started at 11:30pm and my baby girl was born by 6am with just three hours in hospital and a few pushes. I birthed her on all fours on the floor listening to my old gym playlist 😂”

“I was up walking and showering soon after and even got to go home the next day! Unbelievable! I trusted in my body and it made me so unbelievably proud 😭❤️”

“The labour and delivery story/vlog will be live on YouTube sometime later this month with aaaaall of the details! Leave questions below that you’d like me to answer in the video!”

“Taking some time away from YouTube to enjoy this beautiful bubble of love 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦,” the mum-of-two added.

Melanie and her husband Thomas tied the knot in a registry office in 2020, after being forced to cancel their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They then had a proper wedding day at Ballybeg House in March last year, celebrating with friends and family.

The couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020 – a baby boy.

