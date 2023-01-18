Maya Jama names Irish star as her ‘favourite ever contestant’ on Love Island

Maya Jama has named Maura Higgins as one of her all-time favourite contestants on Love Island.

The Longford native shot to fame on the dating show in 2019, alongside the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Amber Gill, and Greg O’Shea.

The 32-year-old won a lot of female fans during her time on the show, especially after she gave her co-star Tom Walker a dressing down for making a misogynistic comment.

Maura and Tom were about to head off for a night in the Hideaway when she over heard him asking the boys: “It will be interesting to see if she’s all mouth or not…”

The former ring girl quickly called him out for making a “d***head comment”, and bluntly told him to go “f*** himself”.

Tom then tried to win Maura back by apologising and explaining it was a “miscommunication”, but she was having none of it.

Maura told Tom: “What do you mean miscommunication? You said what you said!”

After a lot of back and forth, she eventually told him to “p*** off”, cementing one of the greatest moments in Love Island history.

Maya was clearly a fan of Maura’s no nonsense attitude, as she’s named her one of her all-time favourite contestants.

During an interview with British Vogue, the new Love Island host said: “Maura was one of my favourite ever contestants – it’s just great to see a powerful, opinionated woman on screen. She’s an ultimate G.”

When asked to share her favourite moments from the show over the years, the 28-year-old continued: “I loved Megan Barton-Hanson when she came and just rattled everything.”

“Georgia’s reaction when Josh brought Kaz back in, because no one expected him to bring someone back. Chris and Kem – that whole series was one of my favourites.”

“Mainly personalities have stuck out. We get some legends from Love Island.”

When asked which Islander she would be most like as a contestant, Maya replied: “I’d be a mix of Maura and Ekin-Su.”

“Maura’s outspoken and I’m a bit fiery myself, but then Ekin-Su’s a Leo like me, so I probably would be like: ‘Let me just bring some drama, because everyone’s chilling out too much.'”

Read more of Maya’s interview with Vogue here.

