Maura Higgins shows off incredible new wardrobe of designer bags and shoes

Maura Higgins has shown off her incredible new wardrobe of designer bags and shoes.

The 31-year-old recently moved into a new place in London, which boasts a huge walk-in wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram, the Longford native shared photos and videos of her new wardrobe room, showing off her collection of bags from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, YSL, Fendi, Prada, and Balenciaga.

The Love Island star’s collection of designer items also includes Christian Louboutin heels, Chanel runners, Prada boots, YSL stilletos, and Louis Vuitton slippers.

Since finding fame on Love Island, Maura has become a millionaire thanks to her multiple brand partnerships with the likes of Bellamianta, Inglot, and Ann Summers.

The Irish beauty also made her hosting debut earlier this year when she presented RTÉ’s new series Glow Up Ireland.

Maura is now hoping to make it in the modelling industry, after signing a major contract with Elite Model Management.

The 31-year-old recently signed with the London fashion powerhouse, and it’s sister agency EWG Management in New York and LA.

At the time, she told The Sun: “I’m so excited about this new chapter in my life, working in TV alongside modelling has always been one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to share some of the projects I’m going to be working on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

The Gosscast is back with a brand new episode, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss how 2021 has become the year of redemption for some of our favourite noughties icons.

They also chat about the Bennifer reunion, Avril Lavigne’s comeback, and what fashion pieces they’re seeing back in style.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.