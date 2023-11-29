Maura Higgins reveals she only speaks to THREE of her Love Island co-stars

Maura Higgins has revealed she only speaks to three of her Love Island co-stars.

The Longford native rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2019 series of the hit dating show.

The 33-year-old placed third alongside her ex-boyfriend, whom she recently reunited with while filming Love Island Games.

Before landing a role as the social media host of Love Island USA and later Love Island Games, Maura has made it no secret that she had attempted to distance herself from the franchise.

On the red carpet at the 2023 Beauty Awards, the 33-year-old revealed she only speaks to three of her former co-stars – including one of her best pals Molly-Mae Hague and her fiancé Tommy Fury.

Maura told The UK Sun: “Molly and Tommy for sure, I speak to Francesca Allen a bit. Other than that, that’s probably it.”

Adding that she’s finished with being a contestant, the Longford native admitted: “I feel like I’ve done it. I don’t wanna go back, I wanna move forward.”

“I feel like once is enough,” Maura continued. I think my contestant days are definitely done, no more dating shows for me.”

It comes after Maura sparked rumours she had fallen out with former best pal and co-star Lucie Donlan last year.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Maura had unfollowed Lucie on Instagram, sparking speculation the pair were no longer friends.

The reality stars have not shared photographs together on social media since 2021, when they jetted off on a luxury holiday to the Maldives together.

In April, a source The UK Sun: “Lucie and Maura just drifted apart – it was fun when they were both single and going on holidays together but Lucie’s settling down in Cornwall with her fiancé [Luke Mabbott] and Maura lives in London.”

“When Maura unfollowed Lucie though, it was a bit of a shock – clearly they weren’t as close as Lucie thought they were, as it was a bit of a harsh move and ended the friendship on a bit of a sour note.”