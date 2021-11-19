Maura Higgins ‘parts with management team’ as she plans to change career path

Maura Higgins has reportedly left her management company Off Limits Entertainment, as she plans to take her career in a new direction.

According to the MailOnline, the 30-year-old is “desperate” to distance herself from reality TV, despite finding fame on Love Island and subsequently appearing on Dancing On Ice.

A source said: “Maura has left the management company she signed with after coming out of the Love Island villa.”

“They have supported her from the beginning but now she’s ready to start a new chapter in her career and wants to focus on modelling,” the insider said.

“She’s desperate to move away from reality TV – she wants a new challenge and has always thrived off her fashion and beauty campaigns.”

“It’s important for Maura to claim back some of her personal life, her recent breakup from Giovanni hit her hard and she knows for her next relationship to work she will need to keep it private.”

The Longford native recently split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, following a whirlwind romance.

The 30-year-old has now removed her management’s contact details from her social media accounts.

Since finding fame on Love Island, Maura has landed multiple brand partnerships, and launched her own collaborations with the likes of Bellamianta, Inglot, and Ann Summers.

The Irish beauty also made her hosting debut earlier this year when she presented RTÉ’s new series Glow Up Ireland.