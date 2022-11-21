Maura Higgins jets off on luxury holiday ahead of her 32nd birthday

Maura Higgins has jetted off on a luxury holiday, ahead of her upcoming birthday.

The Longford native, who shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019, turns 32 on November 25.

To mark the occasion, Maura booked a trip to the Maldives with her model friend Leah Taylor.

The pair landed in the tropical paradise on Monday morning, and they have taken to their Instagram Stories to share snaps from the trip.

Maura gave her 3.6million followers a tour of their villa in the 5-star Kandima Maldives resort – and it looks stunning.

Maura also spent her 31st birthday in the Maldives – this time with her Love Island co-star Lucie Donlan and friend Laura Stanford.

However, the Glow Up Ireland presenter recently sparked speculation she and Lucie have since fallen out, as she is no longer following her on Instagram.

Despite unfollowing Lucie and not liking any of her recent posts, Maura still follows the blonde beauty’s fiancé Luke Mabbott on the app.