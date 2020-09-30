Maura Higgins hits back at online troll – after they called her ‘ugly’

The Love Island star has had to deal with her fair share of online trolls

Maura Higgins hits back at online troll – after they called her...

Maura Higgins has hit back at an online troll, after they called her “very ugly”.

On Wednesday, the Irish beauty uploaded a video of herself with “no tan or makeup on” while she was getting her hair done.

Not long after she shared the video, Maura received an awful message which read: “You are actually very ugly! Not only from outside but inside!”

“When you meet people show some gratitude! Only because of people like you are where you are! Without us you would be non existent.”

Maura shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “Love to see women supporting other women 🙄.”

She added: “No one asked for your opinion Samantha.”

Back in May, Maura opened up about dealing with online trolls – and said she thinks people forget that she’s “human” sometimes.

During a candid chat on Instagram with the CEO of Ann Summers, the Longford native said: “I can’t understand how someone can get up in the morning and slate somebody on social media about their looks, about their body.”

“Especially actually being in the public eye, I think people forget that you’re human. People think celebrities can take all this abuse. We all have feelings and we’re all different. It is awful really.”

“Then you look at the amount of times people say ‘be kind’ and they say it for two weeks, and then it’s like all forgotten about and the body shaming and the abuse all start up again.”

Maura said people should be mindful about people’s mental health, as we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.

“I just think people don’t think before they do it,” she said.

During their candid chat, the Irish beauty also warned her young followers that Instagram doesn’t always reflect reality.

“Instagram is not real life. We have all these tools and filters, the whole shebang,” she explained. “The younger girls looking at these influencers and models (should) just remember that nobody is perfect.”

“We are all women, we all have stretch marks we all have cellulite, it can be airbrushed away and just remember that.”

