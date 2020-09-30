Eniko revealed the name of the newborn

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child together

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed their second child together.

The couple are already parents to their 2-year-old son Kenzo Kash, while Kevin also shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei.

Eniko shared the news of the baby’s birth on Instagram today, writing: “| thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽”

“A little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..💜”

The 36-year old revealed she had given birth on Tuesday, and the couple named the newborn Kaori Mai Hart.

Eniko announced the news of her pregnancy back in March, sharing a photograph of her bump to Instagram.

She wrote: “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.”

