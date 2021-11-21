Maura Higgins celebrates ‘new beginnings’ after landing major modelling contract

Maura Higgins has landed a major modelling contract with Elite Model Management.

The Irish Love Island star has signed with the London fashion powerhouse and their sister agency EWG Management in New York and LA.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, the Longford native wrote: “Here’s to new beginnings ✌🏼” – tagging the agency.

The 30-year-old told The Sun: “I’m so excited about this new chapter in my life, working in TV alongside modelling has always been one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to share some of the projects I’m going to be working on.”

An Elite spokesman added: “We’re thrilled to sign Maura. Elite prides itself on working with a variety of different talents who are at the forefront of their careers.”

It comes after Maura reportedly left her management company Off Limits Entertainment, as she plans to take her career in a new direction.

According to the MailOnline, the former ring girl is “desperate” to distance herself from reality TV, despite finding fame on Love Island and subsequently appearing on Dancing On Ice.

A source said: “Maura has left the management company she signed with after coming out of the Love Island villa.”

“She’s desperate to move away from reality TV – she wants a new challenge and has always thrived off her fashion and beauty campaigns.”

“It’s important for Maura to claim back some of her personal life, her recent breakup from Giovanni hit her hard and she knows for her next relationship to work she will need to keep it private.”

The Longford native recently split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, following a whirlwind romance.

The 30-year-old has now removed her management’s contact details from her social media accounts.

Since finding fame on Love Island, Maura has landed multiple brand partnerships, and launched her own collaborations with the likes of Bellamianta, Inglot, and Ann Summers.

The Irish beauty also made her hosting debut earlier this year when she presented RTÉ’s new series Glow Up Ireland.