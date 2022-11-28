Mark Feehily reveals ‘scary’ reason he pulled out of two major Westlife gigs

Mark Feehily has revealed the “scary” reason he pulled out of two major Westlife gigs last week.

The singer had to pull out of two scheduled concerts in the UK over the weekend due to a mystery illness.

Taking to Instagram today, the 42-year-old told fans he actually has pneumonia.

He wrote: “Hey to all the fans, Mark here! Firstly, I’d like to say a sincere thank you to everybody for sending their love and get well soon messages – it means so much.”

“I really was gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and the doctors have confirmed that it’s a bout of pneumonia.”

“I know it’s scary when you first hear the word ‘pneumonia’ but thankfully I got tot he doctor and hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible, so everything is currently under control,” he explained.

“I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue antibiotics. I’m feeling a bit better everyday. The nurses and doctors are taking amazing care of me so it should all be over in no time.”

“This does however mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I’ll be back on stage as soon as I get the all clear.”

“Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence!

Mark concluded his post by writing: “Sending love to you all, I hope to see you back on the road very, very soon! Mark xx.”