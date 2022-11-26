Mark Feehily forced to pull out of gig due to mystery illness

Mark Feehily was forced to pull out of a gig last minute to a mystery illness on Friday night.

Westlife had been set to play a gig in Newcastle, before the dad-of-one became feverish.

However, the three other Westlife members Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan went ahead with the show.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mark wrote: “Hi everyone, I’m so very sorry to tell you that I won’t be able to join the boys on stage tonight in Newcastle.”

“I felt really feverish last night after the Manchester gig, then the same thing again this morning but a whole lot worse – been with the doctor & he says there’s no way in the world I should do the show tonight.”

“So after speaking to the lads – we decided together that the show will go ahead, please for me, have the time of your life! I wish my 3 brothers the best gig ever and I’ll be there in spirit.”

“I’ll be back in action rocking it out to Beyoncé asap. Love M x.”

Fans rushed to the comments section of Mark’s posts to wish him well.

One Instagram user wrote: “So sad you aren’t here with us but we are singing your parts so loudly. Love you lots ❤️❤️❤️,” as another said: “Sending you all our love and positive energy Marky and wish you a speedy recovery. 😩 Love you so so much… 🫶 Take care of yourself, sweety… ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

A third wrote: “You where missed so much the boys did you proud amazing show!!! Start to finish ❤️xxxx,” and a fourth chimed in: “Get well soon Mark, you will surely be missed x ❤️.”