Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Love Island host Laura Whitmore divides fans over strange food combination

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island host Laura Whitmore appeared on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen this morning.

Earlier in the show, the 37-year-old explained that seafood linguine was her idea of food heaven.

However, she later revealed her “dream snack”, leaving fans divided.

Laura was presented with a plate of raw mushrooms and two squeeze bottles of her own personalised “Whit-Mayo” mayonnaise.

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt said, “Laura, a little bird tells me you love raw mushrooms with mayonnaise?”

Laughing, she confessed: “I love raw mushrooms,” before taking one from the plate, pulling off the stalk and biting into it.

A surprised wine expert Helen McGinn said: “Oh my God she eats it like an apple.”

The Love Island host joked that she served them as “canapes” and sprinkled them with cheese, adding: “That’s what I used to do when I was younger.”

After being tasked with choosing between the two mayo bottles, she squirted a blue condiment onto her plate, before eating another whole mushroom.

Laura’s strange combination of raw mushrooms and mayonnaise left fans divided.

Some agreed with her, with one writing: “[Laura], I was watching you on Saturday kitchen and I love raw mushrooms too. Must try them with some mayonnaise.”

A second said: “Thank goodness I’m not so weird now that [Laura] eats raw mushrooms too. So much sweeter raw.”

Others weren’t so keen on her choice of “dream snack”.

One Twitter user wrote: “watching in horror as Laura Whitmore eats raw mushrooms with mayonnaise on TV.”

A second said, “Raw mushrooms… isn’t there a vetting process for guests?”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us