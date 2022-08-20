Love Island host Laura Whitmore divides fans over strange food combination

Love Island host Laura Whitmore appeared on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen this morning.

Earlier in the show, the 37-year-old explained that seafood linguine was her idea of food heaven.

However, she later revealed her “dream snack”, leaving fans divided.

Laura was presented with a plate of raw mushrooms and two squeeze bottles of her own personalised “Whit-Mayo” mayonnaise.

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt said, “Laura, a little bird tells me you love raw mushrooms with mayonnaise?”

Laughing, she confessed: “I love raw mushrooms,” before taking one from the plate, pulling off the stalk and biting into it.

A surprised wine expert Helen McGinn said: “Oh my God she eats it like an apple.”

The Love Island host joked that she served them as “canapes” and sprinkled them with cheese, adding: “That’s what I used to do when I was younger.”

After being tasked with choosing between the two mayo bottles, she squirted a blue condiment onto her plate, before eating another whole mushroom.

Laura’s strange combination of raw mushrooms and mayonnaise left fans divided.

Some agreed with her, with one writing: “[Laura], I was watching you on Saturday kitchen and I love raw mushrooms too. Must try them with some mayonnaise.”

A second said: “Thank goodness I’m not so weird now that [Laura] eats raw mushrooms too. So much sweeter raw.”

Others weren’t so keen on her choice of “dream snack”.

One Twitter user wrote: “watching in horror as Laura Whitmore eats raw mushrooms with mayonnaise on TV.”

A second said, “Raw mushrooms… isn’t there a vetting process for guests?”

