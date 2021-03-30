Louise O’Neill’s popular novel set for screen adaptation

A major production company has bought the rights to her best-selling thriller

Louise O’Neill has revealed a major production company has bought the rights to her popular novel, After The Silence.

The best-selling book follows a documentary crew, as they look into the death of a young girl at a party on the island of Inisrun 10 years prior.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the author wrote: “Some news… I’m delighted that Tiger Aspect (the production team behind Peaky Blinders, and other incredible shows) have bought the film and TV rights to #AfterTheSilence.”

In a statement, the Cork native added: “While writing After the Silence, I often thought how cinematic it was – the bleak beauty of a windswept island off the Irish coast, the structuring of the novel around a true crime documentary, and a complex, complicated female character at its heart.”

“I’m delighted that Muirinn Lane Kelly, Lucy Bedford and Tiger Aspect Productions feel the same! I’m a huge fan of their work and I’m excited to see what they will do with this adaptation.”

Lucy Bedford, head of drama at Tiger Aspect, said: “I’ve always loved Louise’s novels, and it’s wonderful to be working with her on After the Silence.”

“This feminist thriller challenges us to examine our obsession with true crime as entertainment, while also looking compassionately and unflinchingly at domestic abuse and coercive control.”

“It is both bingeable and about something meaningful and profound. And it has the most brilliant twist at the end…”