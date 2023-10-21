Louise Cooney stuns as bridesmaid at sister’s wedding ahead of the birth of first child

Louise Cooney stunned as a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding on Friday, ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The Irish influencer announced that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney back in May, and is due to give birth on November 7.

The Limerick native has documented her pregnancy journey over the past nine months, sharing sweet milestones with her followers on social media.

Ahead of her baby’s arrival, Louise stunned in a gold satin floor-length dress as she sported the title of bridesmaid for her sister Grace’s wedding at Dromoland Castle.

The lifestyle influencer shared a selection of snaps of the big day on Instagram, alongside the caption: “A very special day celebrating my big sister getting married 🥰🍂🫶🏼✨💍

“The best day & memories ☺️ #thequinns.”

A host of well-known influencers took to the comment section to compliment Louise on her pregnancy glow.

Lauren Arthurs commented: “So so beautiful 😍.”

While best friend Dearbhla, better known as Belle Azure, wrote: “So gorgeous 😍😍😍.”

One follower also commented: “You are like a walking ad for pregnancy!”

Louise recently shared some gorgeous new snaps of her baby bump, taken by Jenny McCarthy, as she reached the 9-month mark.

The influencer penned: “9 months 🤍👶🏼🍼✨ We are so ready to meet you, to see who has been cooking in there all this time 🫶🏼.”

“I’ve loved watching my bump grow and change, feeling the little kicks getting stronger.. I’ll never get over how women’s bodies do this. It’s the closest thing to magic in life 💫.”

“Thank you @jennymccarthy8 for capturing these special memories for us in our new nest 🤰🏼📸 #9monthspregnant #38weeks.”