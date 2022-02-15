Louise Cooney shares sweet tribute to her boyfriend Mark Sweeney

Louise Cooney has shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Mark Sweeney.

The couple, who recently moved into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin, just returned home from a romantic trip to New York.

Taking to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, Louise shared loved-up snaps of her and her beau in NYC, and wrote: “My ❤️ Such a great few days exploring NY with you 🥰 #valentines”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Friends and followers took to the comment section to react to the sweet post, with one writing: “What a view and such a cute couple 🥺🥰

Another commented: “Awww Lil cuties 😍😍😍😍❤️”, while a third penned: “Stop being so cute ffs 😍😍😍😍”

Louise moved to the Big Apple in September 2019, but returned home to Ireland just six months later when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The Limerick finally made it back to New York for a trip with her new beau earlier this month, and shared loads of snaps from their holiday to Instagram.

The couple enjoyed a helicopter ride, a trip to The Edge, and they even drove past Louise’s old apartment block on their trip.

Louise has been dating Mark since the first coronavirus lockdown, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Speaking to Magazine+ last year about her romance, Louise said: “Up to this point I feel like everything has happened for a reason. I am in a relationship which has been amazing and I would never have met him if it wasn’t for the last year.”

“People always say ‘it happens when you don’t expect it’ and I find that kind of condescending because I still think you need to put yourself out there — if you don’t, it’s going to be hard for you to meet somebody.”

“I think when you’re totally ok by yourself, that’s when it’s a good time to meet someone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)