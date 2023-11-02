Louise Cooney shares pregnancy update as she reaches due date

Louise Cooney has celebrated reaching her due date.

The Irish influencer started dating her boyfriend Mark Sweeney in 2020, and the pair later moved into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin.

The couple are now expecting their first child together, and ahead of the exciting next chapter in their lives, the soon-to-be parents recently moved into a gorgeous house.

In May, Louise revealed their baby’s due date as November 7, the same day as Mark’s birthday.

However, after having another scan, the influencer said their due date would be closer to November 2.

Having reached 40-weeks today, the Limerick native has shared a series of images to mark the occasion.

In her Instagram post, Louise wrote: “We made it to due date 🤍 Ready when you are baby 🥰 #fullycooked #40weeks #duedate.”

Friends of the social media influencer took to the comments and expressed their excitement ahead of her baby’s arrival.

Maeve Madden wrote: “Soo excited for you.. Best of luck 💗 sending all the love 👑👑.”

While her bestie Dearbhla Toal, who is expecting her second child, commented: “Wuhoooooo 😍😍😍.”

Louise shared a gorgeous picture of an outfit she has chosen for her baby ahead of he/she’s arrival.

Louise took to her Instagram Stories last week and shared her excitement ahead of her first born’s arrival.

The influencer wrote: “Just over a week until our due date.”

“We can’t wait to meet his little cutie.”

“Isn’t it so exciting that you just don’t know when they’re gonna make their entrance.”

“There are very few things in life like it.”