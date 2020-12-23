The Limerick native is heading for Dublin in the new year

Louise Cooney shares first look at her new apartment

Louise Cooney has shared a first look at her new apartment.

The Limerick native recently signed the lease on an apartment in Dublin, where she plans on moving to in the new year.

Taking part on an Instagram trend on Tuesday, the Irish influencer was asked to give her followers a sneak peek at her new home ahead of the move.

“I don’t have pics of the exact apartment but here is the cinema room which you can rent out,” she explained.

“Will definitely be doing this 😂😍,” Louise added.

The 28-year-old recently opened up to Goss.ie about her plans to buy her first home, revealing: “I am recently mortgage approved so I hope to start that journey of finding the right place.

“In the meantime I’ll be moving out of my home house in Limerick and renting in Dublin.”

Sharing the exciting news of her move to Dublin with her 212k Instagram followers, Louise wrote: “Looking towards 2021 like 🤩”

“Signed the lease on a new apartment today 😆 January 4th, the next chapter is back in Dublin & I’m sooo excited!!!”