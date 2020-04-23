Louise Cooney reveals how she transformed plain white tracksuit in simple tutorial

Louise Cooney has revealed how she transformed a plain white tracksuit in a simple tutorial posted on Instagram.

The influencer found an easy way to jazz up her loungewear during quarantine, without spending a fortune.

Taking to Instagram, Louise wrote:”I’ve been loving tie-dye tracksuits online at the moment, but most of them I’ve seen have been really expensive so I said I’d give it a go and do it myself at home.”

The Limerick native then shared a step-by-step tutorial on how she tie-dyed a plain white tracksuit from PrettyLittleThing.

Louise explained: “I bought a tie-dye kit from Baker Ross (sold out now) but you don’t need it!”

The blonde beauty proceeded to list the items that were needed to make the trendy outfit.

“All you need is: 2 Squeeze Plastic Bottles, 20/30 Elastic Bands, Plastic Gloves, One Bottle of Clothes Dye (you can get on Amazon), Bleach.”

“It is so quick and easy, and there’s no right or wrong!” Louise said.

“The two most important things to remember to get the effect I got with my tracksuit is to 1) Add bleach and water to the dye (for that light, washed-out colour) and 2) Have two different bottles, with two different tones of the dye (one darker and one lighter),” she added.

