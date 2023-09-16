Louise Cooney celebrates baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child

Louise Cooney celebrated her baby shower today ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The Irish influencer started dating her boyfriend Mark in 2020, and the couple later moved into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin.

The couple are now expecting their first child together and ahead of the exciting next chapter in their lives, the soon-to-be parents recently moved into a gorgeous house.

As her due date approaches, Louise celebrated her imminent new arrival with a baby shower on Saturday.

A host of the Limerick native’s influencer pals were in attendance – including Mark Rogers, Tara O’Farrell and Terrie McEvoy.

Louise’s best friend Dearbhla Toal, who is also expecting a baby, also stepped out in style at the event.

Louise announced her pregnancy via Instagram back in May.

The mum-to-be shared a photo of her and Mark holding a baby scan alongside the caption: “Soon to be 3 👶🏼❤️ We’ve never known this much happiness and excitement 🥰#2023baby.”

In a YouTube video documenting her first trimester, Louise revealed she and Mark do not know the sex of their baby.

She explained: “We’re not going to find out the sex, we’re going to wait for the surprise, which is so exciting. Just that thought of the moment where they give you your baby and tell you, that again is just like magic.”