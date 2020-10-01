Louise Cooney admits she’s been having a difficult week – as she opens up about adapting to pandemic life

The Irish influencer shared her tips for trying to stay positive on the difficult days

Louise Cooney has admitted she’s been having a difficult week, as she opened up about adapting to life during a pandemic.

The Limerick native explained that while she thinks it’s important to focus on the positives during the COVID-19 pandemic, that people should also open up about their bad days too.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today, Louise told her followers: “I haven’t been on chatting this week really because I just feel like I’m in really bad form this week, just having a sh*t week – and I know a lot of people are.

“If you’re feeling crap about our new pandemic life… you’re not the only one,” she added.

“As much as I think it’s really important to focus on the positives, and try to stay positive… It is important to share when you’re having a sh*t time too. I know there’s loads of us going through it.

“It’s really hit me this week how different life is. I’m at home 6 months now, and I’ve seen nobody this week but my mom, my brother, and my dad.

“I work at home by myself. I’m just so fed up. But I am going to try and focus on the positives – there’s always positives even though it doesn’t feel like it right now.”



“When I am feeling [fed up], writing stuff down, talking to my friends, being reminded that you’re not the only person going through these feelings…

“I also try and exercise, I try to go for a walk or a run because those endorphins do work. Playing with the dog helps too,” she added.

“I know there’s a lot of people feeling like this, and me hearing other people say: ‘Oh I felt like that yesterday!’, that makes me feel better.

“It’s just about sharing how we’re feeling, because there is no end in sight for this right now – so we just have to go through the motions and the feelings and adjust, and try to stay positive.”

Louise later added: “Considering everything I just said… Please know I am obviously aware of my blessings – grateful for my family, friends.

“To have a roof over my head, to be healthy, to have work, for a lot of things.. It doesn’t change the fact life has changed and we all feel it. I just wanted to be open about how I was feeling.

“Most of you get what I’m saying but there’s always a few,” she added.

