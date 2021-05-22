Lottie Ryan shares rare snap with husband Fabio Aprile on their wedding anniversary

The couple are preparing to welcome their first child

Lottie Ryan shares rare snap with husband Fabio Aprile on their wedding...

Lottie Ryan has shared a rare snap with her husband Fabio Aprile, to mark four years since they tied the knot.

The couple wed in Italy on May 22, 2017 surrounding by a host of family and friends.

Taking to Instagram today, the 2fm presenter shared a previously unseen photo from their wedding day.

The stunning snap shows Lottie and Fabio standing at the door of the church they got married in.

The 35-year-old simply captioned the post with a love heart.

Lottie is notoriously private, and rarely shares photos of her husband on Instagram.

The couple are currently expecting their first child, a baby boy, and Lottie is due to give birth in August.

The 2fm star fell pregnant last year, just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs.

