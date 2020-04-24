Lottie Ryan considers freezing her eggs as she feels pressure from society to have children

The Irish presenter spoke about the issue on Jennifer Zamparelli's radio show

Lottie Ryan has revealed that she’s considering freezing her eggs, as she feels pressure from society to have children.

The 33-year-old has admitted that she’s researched the procedure, and has discussed the process with her husband Fabio Aprile.

Lottie spoke to Jennifer Zamparelli about the topic on RTÉ 2fm this morning, while discussing Khloé Kardashian’s decision to freeze her eggs.

“To be honest with you, I’m 33, I don’t think I want kids anytime soon and I definitely feel pressure from society about it,” Lottie confessed.

“It’s really expensive to do, but to be honest with you, I think it’s really worth investing in and I think I’m probably going to look into it.”

When Jennifer asked Lottie if her husband if up for it, Lottie said they were both “on the same page.”

“He’s totally up for it,” she responded.

Jennifer agreed with the Dancing With The Stars winner, and opened up about women feeling a certain responsibility to have children once they reach a certain age.

“I don’t know if people mean to put that pressure on you,” Lottie added.

“Little comments constantly do end up getting into your head and you can’t help but start to worry.”

Lottie and Jennifer discussion came after Khloé Kardashian decided to freeze her eggs during the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

