Lisa McHugh shares wedding plans after announcing surprise engagement

The singer previously kept the identity of her fiancé a secret

Lisa McHugh has opened up about her wedding plans, after announcing her surprise engagement to Nathan Khan.

The country music singer shared the news last August, but chose not to reveal the identity of her fiancé until now.

Speaking to the Irish Sunday Mirror, Lisa said: “Myself and Nathan only got engaged in July this year, it’s been a tough year in so many ways.”

“But it’s been a really exciting year personally, being able to have time to work on organising my dream wedding…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McHugh (@lisa_mchugh)

“Because normally I wouldn’t have had the time if I was on tour, so in one way it worked out really well. I had time to do it all myself, which is really exciting.”

The 33-year-old also confirmed they’ve booked a wedding venue in Ireland.

Lisa said: “It will be in Ireland, but as to exactly where it’s going to be, we’re keeping that to ourselves for now.”

“I’ve been living in Ireland for 11 years now, my partner Nathan is from here too and my family love a good Irish wedding, so it gives them an excuse to come over too.”

Lisa was born and raised in Glasgow to Irish parents, before she moved to Ireland in 2010 to pursue a career as a country music singer.

The songstress, who previously dated Nathan Carter, now lives in Fermanagh – where her fiancé is from.

During a previous interview with RSVP Magazine, Lisa explained why she’s been so private about her love life over the past few years.

She said: “I am with someone and he makes me very happy but I prefer to keep that side of my life private because everything else is so public.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McHugh (@lisa_mchugh)

“I have chosen this career and he certainly hasn’t and I don’t want to put him in a position he doesn’t want to be in.”

“It is not really that I can’t share pictures of him online, and we are not together for the social media aspect of a relationship.

“If we want to share a special moment, we can show it to whoever we want and it doesn’t have to be open to the world for us to enjoy it.”