Home Irish Showbiz Leanne Moore announces she’s expecting her first child with husband David Behan

The fitness influencer shared the exciting news on Instagram

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Instagram

Leanne Moore has announced she’s expecting her first child with husband David Behan.

The fitness and lifestyle influencer shared the exciting news with her 54.3k Instagram followers, sharing a photo of a tiny pair of shoes.

She wrote: “Some little miracles take a little time ✨ Baby Behan we cannot wait to meet you 💛”

Commenting on the post, Rosanna Davison wrote: “Delighted for you both! 😍👏 Congratulations 🥰”

Lucy Kennedy commented: “Awe fantastic news!!!!!! Xxxxxx”, while Michelle Regazzoli Stone wrote: “Aww Leanne I’m so happy for you both huni 🤍”.

Leanne and David, who co-own Go Gym together, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in small Spanish town Ojén in 2019.

instagram
