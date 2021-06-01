The fitness influencer shared the exciting news on Instagram

Leanne Moore announces she’s expecting her first child with husband David Behan

Leanne Moore has announced she’s expecting her first child with husband David Behan.

The fitness and lifestyle influencer shared the exciting news with her 54.3k Instagram followers, sharing a photo of a tiny pair of shoes.

She wrote: “Some little miracles take a little time ✨ Baby Behan we cannot wait to meet you 💛”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne Moore Behan (@leannemoorefitness)

Commenting on the post, Rosanna Davison wrote: “Delighted for you both! 😍👏 Congratulations 🥰”

Lucy Kennedy commented: “Awe fantastic news!!!!!! Xxxxxx”, while Michelle Regazzoli Stone wrote: “Aww Leanne I’m so happy for you both huni 🤍”.

Ad

Leanne and David, who co-own Go Gym together, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in small Spanish town Ojén in 2019.